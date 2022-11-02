Bashir Al Bashir

In 2019 on the nullified presidential election Chilima came third after two old parties: DPP 19 years old then and MCP 54 years old. The difference between these parties were mere thousands despite the fact of existence of irregularities.

If Chilima was selfish, he would have stood again on his own. Whether he would have won or not, a story for another day, but if Chilima stood on his own, DPP would have had more chances to win. For the sake of redeeming malawians from DPP cadets who were becoming uncontrollable, Chilima chose to sacrifice his own presidential ambitions for sake of Malawians. A vice president, who had a feel of what it is to be a president sacrificed the same to a mere member of parliament from Lilongwe rural in Kasiya. A rare sacrifice. A true definition of humbleness and patriotism.

Few months after winning the election Chakwera started showing his true colours. The winning wasn’t for Malawians rather his family and friends. The betrayal of SKC is not to SKC alone, it is to all Malawians who trusted Chakwera because of SKC. He is not only fighting SKC alone, he is fighting all of us. A character that negates presidential aspirant who can’t win on his own.

At a proper time he shall understand he became the president of Malawi because of 1 million plus voters that trusted him because of Chilima. Minus those votes, violet would have still been home doing nothing. But God is good. Look at what is happening in this country. Curse? A symbol of rejection. You don’t bite the hand that fed u, you will die of hunger one day.