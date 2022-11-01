spot_img
16.7 C
New York
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

FREE AT LAST: Court frees Chakwera’s critic Joshua Chisa Mbele on bail

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda has granted bail to human rights activists Joshua Chisa Mbele, Levy Luwemba and four others.

The bail ruling follows a no objection by the state on bail application by the accused, and following all arguments from both parties of defense and complainant the bail has been granted.

On the bail conditions each of the six has been asked to separately provide K200 thousand Cash bond, two reliable and traceable sureties bonded at K500 thousand.

The six have also been ordered to surrender travelling documents and to report to Central West police headquarters every fortnight.

President Lazarus Chakwera’s critic Mbele and co-accused were arrested last Friday in the capital city during anti-government demonstrations.

The six have been charged with two counts each of contravening a written notice by Lilongwe District Commissioner and inciting violence

Previous article
DStv LAUNCHES TWO NEW CHANNELS  
Next article
‘Chakwera tirelessly working to fix the broken system’
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc