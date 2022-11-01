‘Chakwera tirelessly working to fix the broken system’

By James Kanyenda, Mana

Director of Communications at State House, Sean Kampondeni says President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera remains committed to fixing the broken system which has been long overdue in the country.

Speaking during State House Quarterly Brief, Kampondeni said President Chakwera spends much of his time tirelessly working for Malawians to identify broken elements in the system and finding mechanisms of fixing it to ensure there is an improvement in service delivery.

Kampondeni said as one way of fixing the broken system, Chakwera presided over the swearing in of Supreme Court judges in July to ensure effectiveness in administration of justice.

He also mentioned the National Anti-Corruption Conference held in July, 2022 where different stakeholders shared ideas on how corruption can be dealt with as one way of showing the president’s commitment in the fight against corruption.-( Story By