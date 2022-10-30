HRDC Pens MHRC to probe police’s physical assault on Activist Joshua Chisa Mbele

CHISA MBELE: Police assaulted him

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has written Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) investigates reports on the alleged assault on activist and social media influencer Joshua Chisa Mbele by the Malawi Police while in custody.

According to HRDC, the activist Chisa Mbele who was arrested on Friday during the Anti-President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration demonstrations was manhandled by heavily armed police officers at Area 3 Police in Lilongwe.

“Chisa Mbele was arrested during street protests against the government on Friday and he was temporarily detained at Area 3 Police Station before he was transferred to Nathenje Police Station on the outskirts of Lilongwe.

According to the information that we have gathered, Mr. Mbele was then transferred back to Area 3 on Saturday where he was allegedly physically assaulted,” said HRDC in a letter signed by its National Chairperson Gift Trapence

The letter further said; “As such, with the letter, we prompt the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), as the legally mandated institution, to institute investigations into this alleged Police abuse and take appropriate action where necessary.”

However, Lilongwe Police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu has distanced the law enforcement agency from the claims saying nothing of that sort happened at the police formation.

Constitution of the Republic of Malawi under Section 19(3) states that; “No person shall be subject to torture of any kind or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”