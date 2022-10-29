Mindset change in Agriculture key in increased productivity

By Pauline Kaude

Ntchisi, October 29, Mana: Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture (Technical Services), Madrina Mloza Banda, has called for mindset change for increased productivity in the agriculture sector.

Speaking during the joint commemoration of World Food Day and Africa Day for Food and Malnutrition Security in Malawi which was held in Ntchisi on Thursday, Mloza Banda observed that increased agriculture productivity is possible with, among other things, adopting new farming technologies.

“We are in a time when things are changing rapidly; we need also to adopt new farming tools and approaches that can work better now.

“We need to change in the way we farm and raise livestock; fight pests and diseases that affect animals, plants and human health; protect and restore our natural resources and act on crises,” she advised.

Banda further said the agriculture sector has proven to be the African Continent’s solution to long-term social and economic development, hence the need to prioritise food security which would help in poverty eradication.

She then called for inclusiveness in the agriculture sector so that many people can benefit from innovations.

In his remarks, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Assistant Representative, George Phiri, said extreme hunger and malnutrition are a challenge to national development.

He said the 2022 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Chronic Food Insecurity Report indicates that approximately 5.4 million people in Malawi are food insecure.

“World Food Day 2022 launches a resounding call for action and global solidarity to transform agri-food systems in a bid to foster inclusive economic growth, address inequalities, increase resilience and achieve sustainable development,” he said.

Phiri then called for more coordination between stakeholders in providing emergency and humanitarian assistance as well as in implementation of interventions.

Kasungu Agriculture Development Division (ADD) Programme Manager, Yusuf Shaibu appealed for more technical support to farmers for increased production.

He said the ADD has over 500 thousand farmers who are able to produce more food, hence the need for more support.

The themes for the event were “Leave no one behind, – Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life,” and “Action towards eradicating malnutrition and poverty: an integrated approach for resilient food, health and social protection systems.”