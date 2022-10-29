Malawi Police Crackdown on Activists, Signs of a Failed State – Action Against Impunity

File: Chisa Mbele in police car

Civil rights groups under the banner Action Against Impunity (AAI) has described the recent police crackdown on activists as a sign of failed state.

This follows the recent arrests of human rights activists Joshua Chisa Mbele, Levi Lwemba and 31 others who were holding peaceful demonstrations in Lilongwe.

In a statement co-signed by Sylvester Namiwa of Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) and activist Leonard Chimbanga has described the conduct of the police as retrogressive.

“AAI would like to register its dismay that the Malawi police which is known for its resource constraints suddenly got resources to scatter the protesters whose only crime was to stand firm in the fight against corruption, the sole reason of the stagnation of the country’s social and economic prosperity, as well as the dehumanizing poverty in Malawi,”

The statement further reads: “As you are reading this, Joshua Chisa Mbele has been moved from Lilongwe to Namitete police station for no apparent reason.

The police made this decision with the full knowledge that police stations do not provide food to suspects; therefore it could be very difficult for the Salima based activist to have access to decent meals from his family members while in custody. This is a clear violation of his basic right to food.”

Secondly, Malawians may wish to know that by noon on Saturday, 29th October 2022, Mr. Mbele and others had not been charged or let alone told the reasons for their arrests.



It is also disheartening to report that Mbele and others were severely assaulted at the Lilongwe police station before they were scattered to various police cells.

Due to the merciless assault, Mr. Mbele’s phone got heavily damage to an extent that he has lost all the contacts and is now incommunicado.

According to the statement, it is ironic, that the state is victimizing activists that are fighting against corruption when at the same time government is providing VIP treatment to those alleged to be implicated in the endemic corruption.

“This begs a question as to whether President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration and his Tonse Alliance government have changed its position on zero tolerance against corruption, and they are now promoting the vice?

Malawians’ memories are still fresh that not long ago they witnessed pre-arranged arrests of those suspected to be involved in corruption itself,” reads the statement

Meanwhile, AAI has challenged the police to redirect their energies and resources to those that are implicated in theft and looting of public funds such as the MK750 million fertilizer scandal, not activists who are fighting against corruption.