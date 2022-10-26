Kaza Kitchen in drive for environmental conservation

By Priscilla Phiri and Monica Tambala

Filly Wythe (R) pauses for a photo with some of the staff members at Kaza Kitchen

Lilongwe, Mana: A local restaurant known as Kaza Kitchen in Lilongwe Area 10, is doing business in an environmental friendly manner by reusing, recycling and repurposing waste from its Kitchen.

Founder of the restaurant Filly Wythe believes that business can be better promoted by adopting and implementing the environment.

“We are mindful of the impact we have on earth and as such we love to recycle as much as we can and constantly look for ways to manage our waste, where we cannot reduce, we own our waste or think of best ways to deal with it,” she said.

Wythe said the Kitchen has managed to set up a recycle collection point within the compass of its premises where customers have been encouraged to dispose their wastes such as bottles and cans which are then recycled into eco bricks for their building and art projects.

“We decided to build our structures with bottles as we have so many of them and we repurpose them without having our environment filled with waste. We did not want to buy wood unless we knew where it came from and we always look for ways to turn the waste we create into art or something meaningful,” she explained.

Kaza Kitchen has also utilized its social media platform for mindset change and educates its followers and customers on convenient ways of recycling their wastes in their homes.

Apart from recycling glass bottles and cans, the Kitchen also repurposes tins from food, milk packets and clear plastic papers. The Kitchen further urges business owners to reduce the negative impacts businesses have on the environment and bear the responsibility of owning their waste.

Construction of a green house with glass bottles at Kaza Kitchen

Recently, Environmental Rights Activist Matthew Malata stated that managing waste from homes and industries is becoming a big environmental concern.

“It is sad that many people are still dumping waste in rivers and on the landscape, therefore there is a need for these up-and-coming entrepreneurs to come up with solutions that will change the mindset first,

By doing this, people will become responsible for subscribing to these new private waste collectors who are willing to become a solution to better waste management,” he said.

Kaza Kitchen is a social enterprise that reinvests and donates any profits to create positive social and environmental change. The kitchen also provides a mixture of cuisines from around the world with a Deli that sells the best of Malawian food products.