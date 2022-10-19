Gateway Mall to host Lilongwe Motor Show 2022

Lilongwe Motor Show Ltd, a Malawian company that specializes in hosting motoring exhibitions will hold their annual Showcase on October 22 at Lilongwe Gateway Mall which will run under the theme: “Driving Malawi to the future.”

This year’s event is expected to attract several car dealers from around the country who will showcase their products to local and international markets.



Speaking in an interview, Lilongwe Motor Show Ltd director, Alinane Njolomole said they have lined up a number of corporate entertainment activities to spice up the exhibition.



The Lilongwe Motor Show is a unique automotive exhibition which offers a platform to motor dealers and associated suppliers in the Motor Industry to showcase their products directly to consumers. It features product displays, interactive marketing and demonstrations. It plays an integral role in the automotive business industry by also fostering robust, direct competition and experiential marketing.



“The value is to have an experiential marketing platform for participating brands and exhibitors. The value comes in meeting potential buyers and corporates who are decision makers in various organizations. Market intelligence is key as well as tapping into new markets,” Njolomole said.



In order to facilitate further networking and dialogue between our exhibitors and their various potential clientele, we have created a platform for interaction and networking that will take place on the sidelines of the exhibition.”



The target clientele for the Motor Show are Industry Experts, Corporate executives, senior Government officials, Entrepreneurs, construction companies and entire procurement committees from various organizations. We are calling upon Motor Dealers, spare parts shops, Garages, Insurance companies, Banks, as well as Car Washes, Lubricant shops to come grab a spot at this magnificent annual event.