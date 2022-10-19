2022 FIFA WORLD CUP OFFERINGS ON DSTV & GOTV: SuperSport channels to be rebranded

MAKUNJE: We are proud to provide a platform for customers to experience it with us

The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has begun, with the tournament set to run from 20 November to 18 December and provide the most thrilling distillation of ‘The Beautiful Game’.

Zena Makunje, Corporate Affairs Manager at MultiChoice Malawi, says of the upcoming tournament “We are excited to deliver, literally the world’s best football to our customers. Our teams have been active to ensure a great experience for viewers, not only in terms of the viewing quality and access to matches, but the value-added offerings”.

“There’s a lot to look forward to and we are proud to provide a platform for customers to experience it with us” Makunje added.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just over a month away and several channels will be rebranded to bring you the best coverage of the greatest sports tournament in history.

In terms of DStv, SuperSport Football Plus (available on the DStv Compact package and up) will become FIFA World Cup Central, a 24-hour channel focused on the tournament, providing live coverage of 56 games with full studio presentation, previews and reviews, as well as live magazine shows.

SuperSport Premier League (available on the DStv Compact package and up) becomes World Cup Africa a 24-hour channel providing live coverage of 56 games with default vernacular commentary.

SuperSport La Liga (available on the DStv Access package and up)becomes FIFA World Cup Select 1, a 24-hour channel featuring 30 live games, all African teams, eight simultaneous fixtures, repeats and magazine shows.

SuperSport Variety 1 (available on the DStv Access package and up) becomes FIFA World Cup Select 2, also a 24-hour channel featuring 30 live games, all African teams, eight simultaneous fixtures, repeats and magazine shows.

SuperSport Football (available on the DStv Access package and up) becomes FIFA World Cup Fan Zone, a 24-hour channel devoted to fan coverage and reaction, news, press conferences and all the emotion experienced by those following every second of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In addition, SuperSport Blitz (available on the DStv Access package and up) will provide match reports, previews, breaking news and interviews from Qatar 2022 as part of its usual role of being your one-stop shop to get the latest and greatest sporting information from around the world.

On the side of GOtv, SuperSport GOtv Football (available on the GOtv Plus package and up) becomes FIFA World Cup Select 2 (rest of the continent), a 24-hour channel featuring 30 live games, all African teams, eight simultaneous fixtures, repeats and magazine shows.

SuperSport GOtv La Liga (available on the GOtv Supa package) becomes FIFA World Cup Central, a 24-hour channel focused on the tournament, providing live coverage of 56 games with full studio presentation, previews and reviews, as well as live magazine shows.

SuperSport GOtv Select 1 (available on the GOtv Supa package) becomes FIFA World Cup Africa a 24-hour channel providing live coverage of 56 games with default vernacular commentary.

There will also be a Pop-Up channel, FIFA World Cup Fan Zone (available on the GOtv Lite package and up) a 24-hour channel devoted to fan coverage and reaction, news, press conferences and all the emotion experienced by those following every second of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In addition, SuperSport Blitz (available on the GOtv Lite package and up) will provide match reports, previews, breaking news and interviews from Qatar 2022 as part of its usual role of being your one-stop shop to get the latest and greatest sporting information from around the world.

SuperSport Maximo 1 and 2 will feature 56 lives matches, with simultaneous kick-off fixtures broadcast on SuperSport Maximo 3. SuperSport Maximo 360 will serve as a dedicated 24-hour fan channel.

Aside from all the on-pitch action, SuperSport will also keep fans entertained and informed with the following magazine shows:

– ‘Marhaba Qatar’ – Every Sunday morning and all six non-match days, starts 30 October

– ‘Masterplan’ – Deep analysis show, every Sunday at 10:00 (first show) and 14:00 (after group stage)

– ‘Super Saturday’ – Includes live crossing and features from Qatar

– ‘World Cup Insights’ – Conversations with top guests in Doha

To take your viewing experience to an even higher level, DStv channels will all be available to stream and the following second screen options can be utilised:

– Dedicated in-game highlights loop and superstar player cams on the DStv App/web/mobile

– FIFA World Cup rail includes all catch-up highlights and packages on the DStv App/web/mobile

