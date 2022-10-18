Envoys to strengthen bilateral relationship with Malawi

By Leonard Masauli, Sellah Singini & Linda Moyo

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera

Lilongwe, October 18, Mana: 17 non-residential envoys have presented letters of credence to President Dr Lazarus Chakwera with a promise to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the countries.

Speaking after presenting the letters of credence, at Kamuzu Palace on Tuesday, Algerian Ambassador to Malawi, Mohamed Meziane said the relationship between the two countries will create new opportunities and establish links of corporation in trade, mining, Agriculture and Education among others.

The Ambassador said Malawi and Algeria are the major actors in advancing the agenda of African Union, as the two countries are together defending and promoting the African interests and values by the principle of the African solution to problems facing African nations.

In her sentiment, the Netherlands envoy to Malawi, Dr Margret Verwijk said the relations between Netherlands and Malawi are long standing and the two countries have agreed to work together closely in supporting water utilities in the country.

“As Netherlands we have various intervention programs in which we are supporting water utilities through provision of technical assistance in Malawi.

“We are also in Public Private Partnership where a bank in Netherlands is supporting a bank in Malawi with an aim to increase access to finance for smallholder farmers to get resources to perform agricultural activities,” Verwijk.

In addition, Denmark Ambassador to Malawi Ole Thonke, who is representing Malawi, Kenya, Elitrea, Seychelles and East African Communities said through the relationship Malawi is scheduled to benefit from several investors such as in renewable energy.

“Denmark and Malawi have had a strong relationship for many years and we see eye to eye in several developments and through this relationship the country is set to benefit from investments because Denmark is the world leading producer of renewable energy.

“We have also investors interested in exploiting opportunities in solar energy in Malawi and that is what I discussed with the president, as well as engineering,” said Thonke. Among the 17 countries include, Algeria, Belgium, Burundi, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Republic of Congo, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hellenic Republic, Mauritania, Republic of the Union of Myanmar, The Kingdom of Netherlands, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Sudan, Switzerland and Republic of Trinidad and Tobago