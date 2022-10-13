FROM HARRIET TO ELINAT: Gospel Musician Lloyd Phiri Weds again this Sat in LL

After silently parted ways with Harriet, gospel musician and producer Lloyd Phiri is set to wed this Saturday October 15 in Lilongwe.

Lloyd and Harriet, former members of gospel music outfit Lloyd Phiri and the Happiness Voices, divorced silently some five years ago, over some irreconcilable family issues.

After the separation, Lloyd relocated to Lilongwe from Blantyre.

According to an invitation card in Malawi Voice’s pocession, Lloyd is marrying Elinat Mvula.

The officiation ceremony will take place at Kawale Assemblies of God Church while the reception will be held at Chicco Events Garden opposite Gate Way Mall.