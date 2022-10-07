South Africa’s Ex-President Jacob Zuma Released from Correctional Services System

Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been released from the system of Correctional Services.

Zuma, whose 15 months sentence expired on Oct. 7, was released from prison in September last year on medical parole.

Zuma failed to appear at a corruption inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in February 2021.

For this, South Africa’s constitutional court ruled he was in contempt of court and ordered jailed for 15 months.

The inquiry was examining allegations of high-level graft during Zuma’s period in power from 2009-2018. Zuma denies wrongdoing.