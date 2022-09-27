spot_img
Agri-business to Transform Malawi – CDH Investment Bank

We are failing to utilize resources – Ahadzi

CDH Investment Bank has encouraged Malawians to prioritize agri-business for the social-economic benefits of the country.

Kwame Ahadzi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the bank, made the sentiments on Tuesday in Blantyre as the bank was celebrating 10 years of service in the country.

He said good coordination between key stakeholders and development partners in the Agriculture can help to grow the economy.

“As the country {Malawi} we have all the necessary natural resources at our disposal that can help to resuscitate our economy but we are failing to utilize such valuable resources,” said Ahadzi

CDH Investment Bank, is an investment bank in Malawi. It is licensed by the Reserve Bank of Malawi, the central bank and national banking regulator.

Popular Posts

