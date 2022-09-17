spot_img
Fredokiss to Spend Another Night in Police Cells; UTM Demands His Immediate Release

By Malawi Voice

UTM Director of Youth Penjani ‘Fredokiss’ Kalua is likely to spend another night in police cells at Area 30 Police Headquarters in Lilongwe after police failed to grant him bail.

Kalua, who is also a celebrated hip-hop Musician and Youth rights activist, was arrested on Friday by fiscal police in Blantyre before being transferred to police headquarters in Lilongwe.

According to National Police Spokesperson, Peter Kalaya, Kalua has been arrested over financial crimes.

Meanwhile, UTM’s Publicity Secretary Frank Mwenifumbo has demanded the immediate release of Kalua.

“Arbitrary arrests are reminiscent of the dark days of one man, one party rule of which Malawians rejected in 1993 .

Every democrat at heart has every reason to worry about the arrest of a young energetic, vibrant, Hip Hop star and activist Fredokiss Kamlepo Kalua,” said Mwenifumbo in a facebook post

Fredokiss, a son to the veteran politician Kamlepo, is one of the organizers’ for the anti-judiciary parade slatted for next week in Blantyre.

