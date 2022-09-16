Chakwera is a laughing stalk: “If indeed DPP messed up economy, then I would rather have DPP back”

By Joshua Mphande

I get perplexed when the Tonse Liars continue to blame DPP for the current mess. My perplexity continues when, after 2 years, and after campaigning on a promise of fixing our country, the liars continue to show that they ate clueless.

For starters, if it is indeed true that DPP messed up the economy, how come Malawians were better off then than now? If messing up looks like what DPP did, then, I would rather have DPP in government so that they can continue to mess up the economy where fuel was selling under 700, Kwacha, Ufresh was under 100 Kwacha, paraffin was under 300 Kwacha, a bag of maize was under 10,000 and so on and so forth.

If it is indeed true that the DPP messed up the economy, then I would rather have the DPP back because the IMF trusted us with the ECF which the Liars are failing to secure.

If it is indeed true that the DPP messed up the economy, then I would rather have them back because we had medicines in hospitals, ADMARC was still open and operational.

If it is indeed true that the DPP messed uo the economy, then I would rather have it back because we had better international relationships based on our interest other than following ignorantly.

In short, the economic mess that DPP is accused of was a better mess than the cluelessness we are seeing. Chakwera is a laughing stalk, other than the English accent which by the way is no longer an attraction, you can tell the guy is empty tin. He can not even answer as simple questions as “what wod you do differently knowing what you know?” The guy was busy repeating the question instead of answering it. That is what we call institutionalized mess.

So, my fellow Malawians, we have a choice, either we wait for 2025 in pain and suffering, or we do what we can to regain our lost glory. Remember, a leader only leads when the people want him/her to lead. Its our call!