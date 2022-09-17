Over 3.8 Million Malawians Face Hunger

By Wisdom Ngwira

Dodma’s Commissioner and Department of climate change and meteorological services faces the press- pic by Carol Mkandawire

Lilongwe, September,15, Mana: The Department of Disaster and Management Affairs (Dodma) says 3.8 million Malawians face hunger in the lean season which falls from November this year to March next year.

Speaking recently in Lilongwe during a press conference, Dodma Commissioner Charles Kalemba said the food shortage has been caused by various natural disasters that hit the country from late last year and early this year.

“The Malawi Vulnerability assessment committee (Mvac) conducted a hunger situation report which has shown that a total of 3.8 million in the country will face hunger from November this year to March next year.

Mainly, the food shortage has been caused by the dry spells last year, floods and cyclones that hit various parts of the country from late last year and early this year,” said Kalemba.

Kalemba however stated that despite the 3.8 million people facing the food shortage, government has already found a response plan where about K70 billion has already been sourced to help all those affected by the hunger.

“I should state here that government and other development partners have been monitoring the food situation in the country where a response plan has been developed which will cover the food deficit by providing them with cash and maize.

“The response plan we have developed will see those people facing the food shortage have a chance to receive cash transfers of K25, 000 per month per household,” said Kalemba.

Kalemba also stated that while others will benefit from the cash transfers, others will be given 50 kilogrammes of maize per household per month.

Speaking at the same press briefing, Director of meteorological department Lucy Ntilatila said the country should also brace for almost a similar rainfall pattern that was experienced last year and early this year.

“We are also expected to have normal rainfall to heavy rains which should be a warning call to farmers to properly plan for their agricultural season,” she said.