High Court Judge Ivy Kamanga to deliver ruling on Mneneri Joshua tomorrow

Mbele discussing with his lawyer

Justice Ivy Kamanga has set tomorrow Friday, as a day she will deliver a ruling on the state’s application to stay the High Court’s ruling that referred to the Constitutional Court Joshua Chisa Mbele’s criminal defamation case.

This is a case in which Malawi Defence Force Commander General Vincent Nundwe sued Mbele for criminal defamation for his post which suggested that Nundwe corruptly received money from businessman Zuneth Sattar.

On Thursday, Justice Kamanga heard arguments from both State and lawyer representing Mbele. She then set Friday for ruling.

Mbele, a Social Media Activist, was also present at the court following Justice Kamanga’s request to see him after he called female Judges ‘ugly’. According to Mbele he has apologized.

The matter was heard at the Supreme Court and in Chamber.