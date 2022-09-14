Umunthu Plus Donates to the Needy, Ntchisi District Hospital

By Bridget Mwendera

Imulani (left) presenting the medical equipment to Machira

Ntchisi, Mana: Umunthu Plus has donated hospital equipment to Ntchisi District Hospital and various items to the needy in Traditional Authority Kalumo in the district.

Programmes Officer for Umunthu Plus, a local Non-Governmental Organisation, Faida Imulani, said the items which included thermometers, facemasks, rubber boots, mattresses as well as books among others, were sourced from Crossroads Foundation in Hong Kong.

“We have been working in Ntchisi District for three years and we understand the problems that people in the district face as well as what the district hospital lacks,” said Imulani.

She further said Umunthu Plus aims at improving access to quality education, hence the decision to donate textbooks for both primary and secondary school which will be distributed to various schools in the district.

Ntchisi District Medical Officer, Yakobe Machira, expressed gratitude for the donation which he said will go a long way in filling the gap that exists at the hospital.

“For the face masks, we all know that we are in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic, hence the need for face masks which will help health workers to protect themselves from the virus,” said Machira.

One of the beneficiaries, Symon Phiri said he was thankful to Umunthu Plus for the donation.

He said the clothes, shoes and plastic plates are useful in their daily lives but they could not afford them.