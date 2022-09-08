Minor Arrested for Having ‘Sexual Intercourse’ with a Minor

Police in Blantyre have arrested a 15-year-old Standard 7 learner from Mbayani Primary School for having ‘sexual intercourse’ with a fellow leaner.

Blantyre Police Deputy Publicist, Aubrey Singanyama, has confirmed the development on Thursday.

According to Singanyama, , during the month of August, 2022 the suspect fell in love with a 12 year old Standard 6 learner from Mbayani Primary school which they both attend.

“During this period, it is alleged that the two teenagers had sexual intercourse twice and on August 31,2022, the victim left her home for school but did not return,” said Singanyama

He added: “This then prompted her mother to institute a search for her, but to no avail, until she returned home the following day on September 1, 2022.”

Upon being asked about her whereabouts, the girl revealed that she had spent the night at the suspect’s house that she was dating.

The matter was reported to Kabula Police Unit, where the victim was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The suspect will appear before court to answer the charge of defilement of a girl under the age of 16 which contravenes section 138 of the Penal Code.