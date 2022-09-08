Ma Blacks to Perform at Zitherepano’s 25th Anniversary

By Petro Mkandawire

Mangochi, Mana: Chileka based celebrated reggae outfit, the Black Missionaries popularly known as Ma Blacks will perform at Zitherepano Club’s 25th anniversary at Maldeco in Mangochi on September 16 alongside other artists that will take the stage in turns from evening to dawn.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Tuesday, Zitherepano Club Manager, Vincent Mkwinda said the Black Missionaries will perform as part of the celebrating 25 years of offering full pack entertainment and also celebrating life of the founder of Zitherepano, Victoria Kingstone who has clocked 50.

“It is about celebrating these glorious milestones together with our customers that who supported our existence to reach this far,” he added, promising great entertainment and satisfaction on the celebration day.

Black Missionaries band leader, Anjiru Fumulani said they are looking forward to perform big at Zitherepano.

“People should come in their large numbers as Black Missionaries will give them fresh reggae music that will refresh the audience as we’re prepared to give them real entertainment,” Fumulani added.

Artists who will perform alongside the Black Missionaries include Eli Njuchi, Anthony Makondetsa, legendary Gides Chalamanda and Balaka-based Alleluyah Band.