Judge Ivy Kamanga wants Mneneri Joshua Mbele in court for calling women judges ‘ugly’

Supreme Court of Appeal sitting in Blantyre has adjourned to Thursday or Friday next week hearing of the state’s application to stay the High Court’s ruling referring to the Constitutional Court Joshua Chisa Mbele’s criminal defamation case.

This is a case in which Malawi Defence Force Commander General Vincent Nundwe sued Mbele for criminal defamation for his post which suggested that Nundwe corruptly received money from businessman Zuneth Sattar.

According to Senior State Advocate Limbikani Msiska, Justice of Appeal Ivy Kamanga wants to have Mbele in court when hearing the state’s application because he said in one of his Facebook posts that women judges are ugly.

By Jameson Chauluka