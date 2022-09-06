Ma Blacks, Joe Gwaladi to Perform at Mulhako Fundraiser Sunday  

Legendary local reggae music outfit, the Black Missionaries, will on Sunday, 11th of September storm Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Headquarters at Chonde in Mulanje district to fundraise for this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe feast.

In an interview on Tuesday Mulhako Wa Alhomwe’s Chief Executive Officer (CE0), Pius Mvenya, said Ma Blacks will perform alongside Anthony Makondesa, Professor Joe Gwaladi and Gibo Pearson of Phalombe Music.

“We have organized this show dubbed as ‘Kuipatsa Moto Mulhako Festival’ to fundraise for our much awaited annual festival slated for October 9 at Chonde headquarters.

“The show will take place this coming Sunday at Chonde and we are appealing to all Malawians to patronize the show this coming Sunday,” said Mvenya, adding people will only be required to pay MK1000 (One Thousand Kwacha) at the gate.

This year’s annual festival will cost about MK180 Million Kwacha (One Hundred and Eighty Million Kwacha).

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed