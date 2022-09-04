Maseko Ngoni Celebrates Umhlangano

By Maston Kaiya

Ntcheu, 3 September, Mana: State President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera has observed that cultural preservation in the country remains relevant to bringing in unity among all Malawians.

President Chakwera said this Saturday at Nkolimbo village in Ntcheu where he attended Maseko Ngoni’s annual cultural gathering Umhlangano arguing the spirit of shared responsibility as demonstrated by the Maseko Ngoni’s is crucial in the country.

“Shared responsibility is a spirit that Maseko ngoni has been preaching to all of us,” said the President.

The Malawi leader however said he is aware of all the problems Malawians are facing such as being denied access to other government privileges because of party affiliation but has assured all the people that government will address all the challenges in due course.

Speaking during the cultural gathering Ngwenyama Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V who was also the guest of honour has called for unity amongst all cultures in the country.

Paramount Chief Gomani V further urged paople to change mindset for meaningful development.

“Let’s change our mindset from party politics to national politics of development,”‘ said Gomani V.

Chairperson of the Maseko ngoni heritage inkosi Makwangwala asked the president to provide a tarmac road from Kasinje turnoff to Nkolimbo ground where there is Gomani Chikuse 1 National Monument.

In his remarks, Minister of Local Government Blessings Chinsinga announced that government plans to introduce National Cultural day which is expected to start in October 2022.

The ceremony was spiced up with different cultural dances such as ingoma from Mzimba, Ngoma from Ntcheu, Uyeni dance, Nsindo amongst others.

The event also marked 10 years of Paramount Chief Gomani V reign. Early in the morning, Gomani V led his subjects to a sacrificial ceremony at Gomani chikuse 1 national monument called mkhwisulo.