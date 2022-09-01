Man Dies after Failing to Steal in Blantyre

By Chilungamo Missi

Blantyre, August 31, Mana: Police in Blantyre said they have registered a sudden death of a 45-year-old man who died during the night of August 27, 2022 when he tried to steal from a certain house.

According to Blantyre Police Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO), Aubrey Singanyama, the deceased has been identified as Richard Mofaiti from Beni Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Somba in Blantyre.

“It is reported that during the night of August 27, 2022, the deceased went to an unfinished house of Bennet Sakwata in the same area with intent to steal”

“After jumping over the brick fence, he managed to climb on top of the roof of the house and his footsteps raised alarm to the security guard of the premises who shouted for help and this prompted the deceased to jump down from the rooftop,” he said.

Singanyama added that the deceased landed with his head to the ground and due to the impact, he sustained a deep cut on his head and died instantly.

He said thtat, “Chilobwe Police detectives visited the scene of the incident and detected no marks of violence; the body of the deceased is at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) pending postmortem.