MyBucks supports ICAM with K3 Million for Lakeshore Conference

By Moses Nyirenda

Midian (L)-hands over a cheque to Chimpeni-Pic by MyBucks

Lilongwe, August 31, Mana: MyBucks Banking Corporation has assisted Institute of Chartered Accountants of Malawi (ICAM) with K3 million to help in conducting its lakeshore conference in Mangochi from September 15 to 17, 2022.

Speaking on the sidelines of Cheque presentation of the support, MyBucks Chief Finance Officer, Chimwemwe Midian said that as a bank they appreciate the role which ICAM plays in the country hence their support.

“We are excited to partner with ICAM for the prestigious event that will be happening in a few days. We have been partnering with ICAM for the past four years and we are excited to do the same this year.

“ICAM plays a vital role in the economy in as far as regulating the finance profession in the country and also influences policy direction in the country that is why we have always partnered with them, and we wish them the best as they prepare to make the upcoming event a success,” he said.

ICAM’s Director of Technical and Membership Services, Charles Chimpeni hailed MyBucks for the financial support.

“We do not take it for granted that MyBucks has spared its money knowing the economic shocks that we are in and we are very grateful for the sponsorship,” he said.

According to the Director, the theme of this year’s ICAM lakeshore conference is ‘Digitizing the economy, the new future for Malawi’.

Chimpeni applauded MyBucks for embracing digital banking saying that the Bank was one of the financial institutions in the country that has embraced technology, making life easier for accountants that bank with the financial institution whether on individual basis or corporate basis as they managing transactions for their employers.

He said that the financial support they have received was a reward to the accountants that would patronize the forthcoming lakeshore conference attributing that the accountants would be happy knowing that MyBucks was part of making the conference a success.

MyBucks Malawi is a fully-fledged Bank with branches in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Zomba, Mangochi, Dzaleka, Kasungu and Madisi.

Currently, the Bank has 14 branches, over 150 agents, and over 30 ATMS across the country and it offers a full range of banking products and services that include Bancassurance and microfinance products.