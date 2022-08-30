T.B Joshua’s Spiritual Daughters in Malawi for Youth Seminar

The spiritual daughters of the late Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) prophetesses Anne and Yinka have arrived in the country for a two-day youth seminar slated for 3rd to 4th September 2022.

The seminar will be hosted by Bishop Simama of Glorious Light International Church and other evangelists.

General Secretary for Glorious Light International Church, Enarson Suya, expressed hope that the patrons at the conference will be delivered.

This is the second time for prophetesses Anne and Yinka to come to Malawi.-(Source: MBC Online)