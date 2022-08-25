NBS commits K60 million support to Region 5 games

Ngwenya (right) presents the cheque to Chimwendo

With three months remaining before the kick-off of the Region 5 games in Lilongwe, listed NBS Bank plc has boosted preparations for the event with K60 million support.

NBS Bank plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwanele Ngwenya unveiled the sponsorship package to the Region 5 local organizing committee through Minister of Youth and Sports, Richard Chimwendo Banda in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

According to Ngwenya, the money will be used to cater for some expenses for the tournament.

“As a local Bank, we have to support local initiatives. The Region 5 games are the first in the country and as a local Bank we felt the need to be part and parcel of the history that is to be made. We believe that Region 5 games will transform the lives of the youths in this country.”

“We are passionate about youth development, we are passionate about financial development, we are passionate about financial inclusion and we believe that growth of the nation lies in the youth, then if we develop the youth, our business will also grow.”

“We are not releasing K60 million cash to them but we will be paying some expenses like accommodation, transport and food using that particular amount,” explained Ngwenya.

Ngwenya further said they have decided to render their support to the tournament after noting its significance in the development and transformation of the lives of the youths in the country and across the region.

Chairperson of the Region 5 local organizing committee Stanley Mutoya commended NBS Bank plc for the support saying they feel relieved of the burden to meet some costs to be incurred during the tournament.

“As an African Union, one of the things that is key to us is investing in demographic dividends through the young people we have, so we are excited about it because the youths in this region will find options to kickstart their careers in sports and this is a rare opportunity that is difficult to buy.”

“We are also most grateful that this is a Bank that puts its focus on social development and you need capital development by advancing livelihoods of people so we are very proud of such corporates and we are very excited by the gesture expressed by NBS Bank plc,” said Mutoya

Minister of Youth and Sports Richard Chimwendo Banda also commended the Bank for the support.

“We actually made a call to NBS Bank plc and we are very thankful that they accepted our call. I would like to ask other companies to emulate what NBS Bank plc has done because the government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility,” he said.

Over 2000 athletes from eleven countries are expected to converge in Lilongwe for the Region 5 games to be hosted at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), Griffin Saenda Malawi Aquatic Centre, Bingu National Stadium (BNS), Silver Stadium, and Civo Stadium.

The sport codes at the tournament include Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Gymnastics, Judo, Volleyball, Tennis, Netball, Swimming, Taekwondo, and E-Sports.