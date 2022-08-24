CDEDI UNMASKS CAUSES OF ELECTRICITY WOES IN MALAWI

Press Statement

Lilongwe, Wednesday, August 24, 2022

CDEDI EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR NAMIWA

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI)

hereby challenges the President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera-led Tonse Alliance

administration to come up with a clear roadmap on how it intends to address

the electricity woes chocking the economy, or risk facing the wrath of

Malawians.

By all measure of patience, Malawians have become tired of the increased hours

of load-shedding that now goes up to 10 hours in a day in urban areas and for

days in the rural areas.

It is clear that these blackouts are having a huge negative effect on the economy and, consequently on the daily lives of all people in this country, probably except the President.

The electricity woes have hit the private sector the hardest, since the extended

load-shedding means outright loss in productivity. Actually, with the current

high fuel prices, using a generator for production is not even an option.

This is the sad development that recently prompted CDEDI to conduct a fact

validation exercise to unmask the causes of the electricity woes in the country,

and some the findings actions taken have been as follows:



1. The Electricity Supply Cooperation of Malawi (ESCOM); the Energy

Generation Company (EGENCO) and the Independent Power Producers

(IPPs), through the Power Marketing Limited (PML), have presented their

revenue requirements in the power industry to the regulator, the Malawi

Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) for the next Base Tariff from 2022-

2026.

The tariff build-up comprises new transmission and distribution infrastructure to accommodate the upcoming IPPs who will require the services of the ESCOM Transmission Licensee.

These costs have been presented to MERA to form part of the revenue requirements for the energy sector, hence ESCOM’s resolve to adjust the electricity tariffs, since

the parastatal does not get subvention from government.



2. CDEDI has written the Minister of Energy, Hon. Ibrahim Matola, to

stop this imminent electricity tariff hike. CDEDI has also requested the

minister to propose to the Minister of Finance to allocate resources in the

2022 – 2023 National Budget to meet the desired revenue requirements.



Should this fail, CDEDI will be left with no option but to mobilise

Malawians for nationwide peaceful demonstrations until they have power

as expected.



3. Despite the Malawi Kwacha being the legal tender in Malawi, some IPPs

in the country, notably JCM Power, is charging ESCOM in United States

dollars.



4. EGENCO has also applied to both the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM)

and MERA so that they, too, should be allowed to quote their prices in US

dollars.



5. CDEDI has written the RBM Governor Dr. Wilson Banda to stop giving

preferential treatment to JCM Power by allowing them to be charging

ESCOM in US dollars.



6. CDEDI has unearthed causes of a very serious wrangle between ESCOM

and PML over the ownership of the Single Buyer licence. CDEDI has found

out that in 2016, MERA awarded four licenses to ESCOM following the

amendment of the Electricity Act of 2016, that also led to the unbundling

of ESCOM, which resulted in the birth of EGENCO as a power generation

company.

The licences that were awarded to ESCOM by MERA are:

Transmission for 30 years; Distribution for 20 years; System Market

Operator for 25 years; Single Buyers for 25 years.

The CDEDI investigations have shown that in February 2020 a decision was made by

the Malawi Government to further unbundle ESCOM, to form another

company known as Power Marketing Limited (PML), thereby taking over

the single buyer functions from ESCOM, when Section 5 of the Electricity

Act(amended)2016 clearly states that the MERA shall issue licences for

system and market operation and single buyer to the current holder of

transmission and distribution, which is ESCOM.

7. CDEDI has written the MERA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Henry Kachaje to explain the Single Buyer licence ownership between ESCOM and PML.

This tug-of-war between ESCOM and PML is threatening the survival of the energy sector and if not resolved speedily will soon degenerate into demotivation and sabotage.

The investigations have also revealed the following:

Despite putting on hold the transfer of Single Buyer functions from

ESCOM to PML, electricity users are paying PML MWK800 million per

week. CDEDI’s investigations have so far revealed that ESCOM has paid

PML up to MWK6.4 billion between January 2020 and February 2022.

ESCOM is buying power at various rates from various plants. For

example, Mulanje Hydro is selling at MWK168.36 per Kilowatt per hour;

JCM is selling at MWK230.36; EGENCO is charging at MWK25 from

Wowve plant and MWK140 from its diesel-powered plants. On average,

ESCOM is buying power at MWK74 per Kilowatt per hour and is selling

the same to the consumers at MWK104 per Kilowatt per hour.

ESCOM is losing about MWK1.2 billion annually in the Mulanje Hydro

contract and this will continue for the next 25 years of the contract.

The JCM Solar Plants do not have batteries, thereby only effective

between 10am and 5pm, hence less base-load power in the grid. The

fluctuation is affecting the grid, therefore, triggering national blackouts.

Currently, ESCOM is using weak and almost obsolete infrastructure

which is a national disaster in the offing.

In view of the above circumstances, CDEDI hereby makes the following

demands:



i) EGENCO and all the IPPs should be stopped from milking ESCOM

with immediate effect; these companies are only benefiting the ruling

elites and by extension skinning Malawians alive.



ii) EGENCO should be forced to put in place meters that should show

daily recordings of power generation, and this is what should be paid

for by the consumers, not the current status quo where the consumers

are paying for what has not been produced.

iii) All the Power Purchase Agreements that are not making

sense should be reviewed, including the JCM contract, for the sake of

ordinary people to have access and affordable electricity.



iv) The Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) should

stop being the Board chairperson for EGENCO, in order to depoliticize

the energy sector in Malawi.

v) The Malawi Government should consider committing

financial resources from the National Budget to meet the Revenue

Requirements of the power market, in order to avert the imminent

electricity tariff hike, and in the process protect further deforestation.

Sylvester Namiwa

Executive Director