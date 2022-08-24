Malawians Told to ‘Wait a bit Longer’ for a MK14, 000 Passport

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera Tonse Alliance administration has asked Malawians to wait a bit longer for cheap passports as promised during the campaign period.

Among the many promises that the Tonse Alliance made ahead of the 2020 court-sanctioned fresh presidential elections was reduction of passport fees to K14 000.

It is almost two years since the alliance got into power yet a 36 paged passport costs K90 000 while a 48 paged one is at K130 000 making it one of the most expensive in Africa.

Speaking during a Press briefing on Wednesday in Lilongwe, Minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza said until now, passport fees will remain the same despite promises that were made during the campaign to reduce the fees.

According to Sendeza they are still using Technobrain despite their contract being terminated with the government.

She added that government will reduce passport fees after getting another service provider with reduced prices

In 2021, Malawi Government terminated the ‘controversial’ passport printing contract worth $60.8 million (approximately K50 billion) awarded to Techno Brain Global FZE in 2019.

Announcing the termination, Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda said the cancellation was in accordance with section 46 (C) of the Public Procurement and Disposal Assets Act of 2017.