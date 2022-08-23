MACRA Revokes Content Licences for Joyce Banda’s Ufulu Fm, Galaxy FM

The Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has revoked content licences for Ufulu FM, Ufulu Television and Galaxy FM for a substantial breach of a condition of their licences for failing to pay annual licence fees.

In a statement signed by MACRA Director General, Daud Suleman, the regulator says Ufulu FM, Ufulu Television and Galaxy radio owe MACRA K27 million 270 thousand, K18 million 100 thousand and K28 million 893 thousand respectively.

MACRA says 22 August 2022 was the deadline for the three media houses to pay their licence fees.

It further says the media houses are free in future to apply for the content licences if they have no regulatory issues with the body.

Last week, MACRA also revoked the content licences of Joy Radio, Sapitwa FM and Capital Radio.

Angaliba Radio and Angaliba Television as well as Rainbow Television, licences were also revoked for similar reasons.