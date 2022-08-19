HARD TIMES: Malawians Hit Hard As Inflation Hits 24.6%

A latest update from the National Statistical Office shows inflation rate rose by 1.1 percentage points in July, hitting 24.6 %.

Inflation has risen from 23.5 % in June as food prices continue to soar -mainly attributable to global supply chain disruptions.

Food and Non Food Inflation rates are at 32.5% and 17.5 % respectively.

The cost of living has been rising for the past eleven months as the high cost of imports continue impacting the cost of living in the country.

Economists are projecting the trend to continue as energy prices remain high.-Capital FM