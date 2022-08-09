NBS Bank concludes ‘Win a Car’ promo

A journalist draws a winner in the promotion

Listed NBS Bank plc has concluded a four month ‘Win a Car’ promotion which has seen a teacher named Humphrey Sandram being a proud owner of a Tayota Vits.

Speaking in Blantyre during the final draw of the promotion, NBS Bank plc Head of Marketing and Customer Experience Tamanda Longwe said the promotion was aimed at promoting a saving culture amongst their customers and also encouraging them to transact using their various digital platforms.

For customers to win prizes in the promotion which also included fridges and cash, all they had to do was to open a savings or current account, deposit a minimum of K50,000, plus register on at least 2 digital products for new customers while existing customers were required to deposit a minimum of MK50,000 into their savings or current account and conduct at least 3 transactions on any digital products.

“This has been an exciting time for our customers as well as a rewarding one as the Bank has always been passionate about positively changing the lives of our customers by providing financial solutions that offer convenience as well as an impact on their lives,” said Longwe.

She gave some examples of how the Bank has impacted on the lives of ordinary Malawians.

“The Bank changed the life of a Primary school teacher in Liwonde after she won a house worth K20million in the NBS Bank Nyumba Yanga promotion in 2015. Another customer from Area 25 Lilongwe won a shop full of groceries worth K3million in the NBS Bank Win A Shop Promotion in 2019. Lastly, another customer, a vegetable seller from Rumphi, also won a MK15million house in the Win A House Promotion in Mzuzu City in 2014.”

“The rewards we give are in line with our tagline ‘Your Caring Bank’. Being a local Bank, we feel that our impact must be felt beyond simply offering ‘Eazy’ banking solutions,” said Longwe.