File: Former ACB Boss Matemba

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested its immediate past Director General, Reyneck Matemba, over allegations that he received bribes from suspected corruption kingpin Zunneth Sattar.

According to Sources, Matemba has been cautioned by the Bureau in Lilongwe and is expected to appear before court later today.

Matemba, who is now working as Principal Secretary for Lands, is among a list of government officials named to have corruptly benefited from Sattar.