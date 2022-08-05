Britain to Continue Supporting Malawi’s Development Efforts

By Tiyanjane Mambucha

President Lazarus Chakwera interacts with United Kingdom High Commissioner to Malawi Fiona Ritchie at Kamuzu Palace-pic by Lisa Kadango Malango (6)

Lilongwe August 5, Mana: New British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritch has pledged continues support to Malawi in its development programmes particularly concerning women and girls.

She said this Thursday in Lilongwe at Kamuzu Place after presenting her letters of her letters of credence to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

“There is a need to work together to strengthen Malawi’s economy, focus on micro economic stability and working with the IMF and World Bank. In another area, I would really love to focus on encouraging greater private sector growth because that is the best way to grow the economy,” Ritch said.

She said that her office would help strengthening and deepening the relationship that already exists between the two countries.

“President Chakwera and I talked about strengthening and deepening the partnership and friendship between our countries which have long history links, making sure we cherish that relationship, and trying to improve prosperity for ordinary Malawians,” the New High Commissioner added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo said the New High Commissioner has a vast experience working in Malawi and knows challenges the country was facing since she has been in the country for 18 months.

“The new High Commissioner held talks with the President and promised to continue the good collaboration that is already there of supporting Malawi on the international forum and encourage British investment to grow.

“We are facing challenges, some not our making but the British government and other development partners have been there pleading for Malawi. She has committed to continue the good work her predecessor left,” she said.

Ritch has replaced High Commissioner David Beer.

Prior to her appointment, Ritch among other roles she served as a Development Director of British High Commission, Deputy Director of FCDO , Principle Private Secretary of DFID , Private Secretary to the Minister of State for Africa, DFID Chief of Staff at the office of the Director for West and Southern Africa ,Deputy Head and Team leader humanitarian and Resilience at DFID South Sudan and New York First Secretary Development and Human Rights,UK Permanent Representation to the United States.