NAMIWA, A DEAD MAN WALKING!

BY FOSTER F FUNDI

For those born yesterday and doubting Namiwa’s ordeal. I thought I should educate you on how MCP deals with anyone standing on its way. What happened to Namiwa isn’t new. In fact MCP as expected just dusted off one of their old tactics of silencing political opponents and noisy human rights activists.

This was done by the book and as expected the naive public bought in this old clandestine tactic used by state secret police and widely used during one party system Kamuzu era. It’s a simple and yet effective tactic used by police states. Today most Malawians do not believe that Namiwa was a victim of this egregious modus operandi by old MYP operatives in silencing anyone critical of the administration.

Here is my fear and how it normally ends. If Namiwa doesn’t take extra precautions, he will end up dead in a ditch somewhere. The same MCP operatives will kidnap, torture and leave him dead in a place where he can be found to set example for wannabe critics of MCP lead administration. I guarantee you today that there are other Malawians living in fear out there after being visited and threatened by the same MCP secret police thugs simply because they have evidence to implicate some of their senior party leaders in several corruption scandals. This is MCP some of us with grey hair know and lived under. To Namiwa wherever you are, stay strong and be vigilant. This too shall pass.