Monday, August 1, 2022
Ex-Cabinet Minister Reen Kachere Dies

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former Minister of Gender, Child and Community Development Reen Kachere has died in Lilongwe.

Kachere was at the summit of her political career during late Bingu wa Mutharika’s regime.

Kachere, who is mother to Parliamentarian Gladys Ganda and renowned musician cum lawyer Edgar Kachere of Edgar and Davis duo,  died at Asamala Health Services in Area 18 in Lilongwe.

Reen Kachere also served as a Member of Parliament for Neno West and also Minister for Persons with Disabilities and the Elderly, among other political portfolios.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

