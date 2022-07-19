Chakwera Steals, Rebrands APM’s Community Colleges Idea

Mutharika at the launch of one of the technical colleges

As President Lazarus Chakwera continues to display his empty-headedness, he has stolen Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s Community Colleges idea and rebrands it as his own.

Chakwera has since disguised the Mutharika program as ‘National Youth Service’ at a function he held on Tuesday.

Launching the stollen project, Chakwera lied: “The initiative – which formed part of our campaign promises both in 2019 and 2020 – offers a multi-pronged approach to offer profitable ventures to our young people though vocational training and capitalisation of respective trades of choice.”

Ironically, this was the same basis that saw Mutharika introducing the Community Colleges idea.

The program, just as Chakwera is rebranding it, aims at training thousands of unemployed youth with marketable skills and connect them to opportunities for productive and profitable work.

Chakwera launched the rebranded project in Neno, where the Mutharika admnistration transformed the former Malawi Young Pioneer (MYP) base into Neno Integrated Youth Development Centre.