Malawi Court Denies Chinese Racist Susu Bail

Chinese National Lu Ke widely known as Susu has been charged with five counts bordering on child offence and has been denied bail.

Senior Resident Magistrate James Mankhwazi agreed with the State that the accused is a flight risk and can interfere with ongoing investigations.

Susu was brought before Senior Resident Magistrate, James Mankhwazi, to be formally charged after he was extradited to Malawi from Zambia over the weekend.

Five counts were read before him and Regional Prosecution Officer Prescot Mwayiulipo said the charges may increase depending on the outcomes of the investigations.

To the counts, Susu agreed to have understood them but asked the court for bail and complained that he had only eaten once since his arrest.

On the bail application, the State objected citing that the accused is a flight risk justified by how the accused fled Malawi to Zambia where he was arrested. The State also said that the case has generated utmost public interest and it will be safe for him to be in police custody.

He, therefore, asked the court to commit the accused to Maula Prison for the next 15 days while the State concludes investigations.

In his ruling, Senior Resident Magistrate Mankhwazi agreed that Susu is a flight risk since he has no formal occupation.

He also agreed that since investigations are still going on, the accused has the potential to interfere with witnesses.

The court has since committed Susu to Maula and granted the state 15 days to conclude the investigations