Macra Stabs Malawi’s Trade Minister Katsonga: Shuts Down His Ampex Courier

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority ( MACRA) has sealed off Ampex Courier Limited offices and arrested its Division Manager and an Accountant for illegal courier operations.

The outfit is one of the companies for businesses mogul-cum-politician Mark Katsonga Phiri.

Katsonga is the current Trade Minister in the Lazarus Chakwera Government.

According to a notification of closure of the company from MACRA signed by Director General, Daud Suleman, dated July 14th, 2022 MACRA Board, at its 75th Meeting held on 14th April, 2022 approved the renewal of Ampex Domestic Courier Services Licence subject to Ampex settling its outstanding licence fees and levies amounting to MK29,579,418.08 as well as paying USD 5000 renewal fees.

“Ampex was advised not to operate courier services until they obtain a valid courier licence and MACRA has taken this action after its investigations revealed that Ampex was still operating courier services contrary to its directive,” Suleman said.

He has therefore advised the public that operating a courier or any communications services business without a valid licence issued by MACRA is illegal under the laws of Malawi and that anyone found engaging in such illegal acts commits an offence, and MACRA shall not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against any perpetrator.