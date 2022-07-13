Lhomwes Petition Chakwera

Lhomwes protesting in Blantyre

The Mulhako wa Alhomwe Cultural Grouping has petitioned President Lazarus Chakwera on a number of issues including “unwarranted dismissals from employment, political persecution and shrinking business space, Lhomwes are allegedly suffering at the hand of the current regime.

Delivering the petition through the Malawi Police and District Commissioners in Blantyre, Mulhako wa Alhomwe Chief Executive Officer Pius Mvenya added said the grouping and other Southerners are peace loving and that they have been part and parcel of the Malawi Development agenda since time in memorial

Mvenya however said the grouping is saddened that since 2020 Lhomwes have suffered persecution, which he said was unwarranted.

Mvenya then warned that if left untamed, the trend has the potential of derailing the country’s peace and development agenda.

He has, therefore, asked the Government to stop the persecution, which he said includes politically motivated arrests.

Through the petition, the group has since ordered the Government to respond to their issues or face demonstrations and vigils.

The petition was delivered on Wednesday.

Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako was not immediately available for his quick response at the time we went to the press.