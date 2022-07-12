UDF CEO IN SEX-GATE: Our Secretary General invited me for a sleepover at Crossroads Hotel-Jane

Former ruling party United Democratic Front (UDF) has found itself embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal after an alleged diehard supporter called ‘Jane’ reacted to the party’s Secretary General Kandi Padambo’s letter to the member, excommunicating her from the party.

In a recorded response via WhatsApp that has leaked, Jane reveals that she did not commit any violation against the UDF to warrant her expulsion. Instead she narrates how some time back the UDF Secretary General once invited her to a sleepover at Crossroads Hotel and she did not manage to fulfill the bootycall.

“I wanted to publicly respond to our Secretary General’s letter expelling me. The only thing that I recall to have ever wronged the SG is when I did not show up to a sleepover with him after he invited me one night,” revealed an emotional Jane.

“I was never given any chance to be heard at a disciplinary hearing for any wrongdoing. I am not happy that a letter has been issued for my expulsion. I am only publicly responding to the SG because he’s circulated his letter all over in our groups.”

Founded in 1992, the UDF governed Malawi from 1994 to 2004, where a year later its last winning candidate left the party to form his own Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). ▪️