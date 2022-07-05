National Anthem Composer Micheal Sauka’s Surviving Sister ‘Languishing in Poverty’

Stop Using the Anthem – Matilda

The family of late Michael Fredrick Sauka, legend who composed Malawi’s National Anthem, has broken silence and called on government to come to its rescue from various social-economic challenges it is passing through.

Despite the country using a song which goes like “Mulungu Dalitsani Malawi, Muusunge Mtendere” in various national events produced by one of their own, the family stresses that there is no direct or indirect benefit it gets from government.

In an interview with Malawi Voice from South Africa, a nephew to late Sauka, Francis Sauka says he is not seeing any commitment from government that signals honor to the much celebrated national anthem.

“We have been trying to use all means of approaching government so that our relative’s talent is honored. Instead, government turns a blind eye and a deaf ear,” said Sauka adding that in return, government honors ordinary musicians.

He has given an example of the only surviving sister to the said legend, Matilda Sauka, who always cries anytime the national anthem is played in various events including those patronized by the state president.

“I’m speaking this to you on behalf of Matilda Sauka, the only surviving sister to the late Michael Sauka, who gets hurt anytime she hears this song, that’s in reference to government’s attitude to our call for help. It turned a blind eye to us,” he added.

Among others, the family claims that it is struggling to source basic needs like food and proper shelter, that’s in extension to inability to pay school fees for children.

The family feels sidelined and considered minority in society as expressed by Francis Sauka: “This only surviving sister for late Michael is proposing that government should stop using his brother’s song; and it should find another person to compose a new one,”

Micheal Sauka’s Surviving Sister Matilda standing at his dilapidated house

The nephew further hits hard on government of its failure to fulfill its ‘2002’s promise of constructing two houses to the family as one way of appreciating the talent that was showcased in the song.

“Since 2002 when former president Dr. Bakili Muluzi called families of late John Chilembwe, Masauko Chipempere and Our’s where we were promised that government would construct two houses for each family and pledged that these heroes will be honored, there is nothing that has happened in our case,”

Meanwhile, government is yet to make a comment on the matter.

The National Anthem was adopted in 1964, after it emerged winner in music competition, few months before the country became independent.