Malawi Police Arrest ‘Angry But Peaceful’ Anti-Martha Protesters

The Malawi Police Service (MPs) in Lilongwe has today arrested led organizers for the anti-Martha Chizuma’s demonstrations who were planning to seal Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters.

Heavily armed Police had to fire teargas to disperse ‘angry but peaceful’ protesters who were on their way to seal ACB offices as one way of forcing President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Chizuma as Director General for ACB.

Then the fully armed police officers, acting on orders from the above, arrested the leader for the concerned citizens Redson Munlo and two others who are being kept at police headquarters in Lilongwe.

The grouping, which has been holding vigils at Parliament, is accusing Miss Chizuma of violating oath of office when she discussed on a telephone with an unknown person ongoing ACB investigations.