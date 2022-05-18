President Chakwera was not properly briefed on Bingu’s resting place-Says Namalomba

18th May 2022

For Immediate Release

The Truth about the resting place of Professor Bingu wa Mutharika, the Former President of Malawi

His Excellency, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the Former Head of State and President of the Democratic Progressive Party has taken note of President Chakwera’s recent directive to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife to take into care the resting place of the former Head of State, founder and father of Democratic Progressive Party, Professor Bingu wa Mutharika.

Malawians may wish to know that Government through the Ministry of Culture has since 2015 been in negotiations with the Bineth Trust to take care of the mausoleum where the former president rests in peace.

The mausoleum and the property around is owned by the Bineth Trust. However the negotiations stalled due to lack of agreement on certain aspects that the directors of Bineth Trust could not accept.

Malawians may also wish to take note that it is within our laws of the country that Government must take care of the resting place of our departed former presidents.

It is apparently clear that President Chakwera was not properly briefed about the status of the negotiations between Government and Bineth Trust.

Signed by

Shadric J Namalomba

Spokesperson for the Former President of Malawi and President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika