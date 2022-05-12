spot_img
Unicaf University Signs Faith Mussa

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Patrick Ng’ambi

Mzuzu, Mana: Malawi’s popular afro soul singer, Faith Mussa was on Tuesday unveiled as brand ambassador for Unicaf University.

In an interview, the singer said he was delighted to become the face of the university considering that he is a student at the university.

“The ambassadorship deal is an exciting and a timely partnership for me since I am also a student at the university,” Mussa said.

He said it was a great opportunity for him to gain a globally recognized qualification while managing to advance his music career.

“As a musician studying for MBA, I have been granted a scholarship as part of my package which is a welcome gesture,” Mussa said.

Unicaf University Vice Chancellor, Dr. Robert Ridley said the university decided to work with the singer because he was one of the celebrities with integrity in the music industry.

 “The artist is not only popular in Malawi but Southern Africa and some parts of Europe. We have agreed on a year and a half contract and we hope he can help us up scaling enrolment at the university,” he said.

Ridley said they are happy to work with the ‘Mdidi’ hit maker as they believe he would help the university grow.

“Massa’s popularity and influence on the youth will help the university grow and considering that he is our student and it will be easy for him to market our university,” he said.

Mussa urged people to enroll with Unicaf University saying it was one of the best universities in the world as witnessed by him in the few weeks he has been a student at the institution.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voice

