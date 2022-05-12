Embattled Martha Chizuma’s Fate Next Week – Parliament

The Public Appointments Committee of Parliament (PAC) is expected meet next week to decide the fate of embattled Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma.

This follows protests held on Monday in Lilongwe by some Concerns Citizens who demanded the firing of Chizuma for violating oath of office when she discussed with an unknown person ongoing ACB investigations.

In a pure gossip episode with a male friend on the other end of the line, Chizuma was heard openly sharing delicate insights of ongoing investigations and how she plans to tackle them.

However, in an interview with MIJ Online on Thursday, PAC Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo, said the committee will meet next week to discuss the concerns raised by the concerns citizens and the future of Chizuma.