Chakwera Must Walk the Talk on Youth Empowerment- Activist Salamu  

Salamu: Chakwera Must Walk the Talk

Mangochi based Social media influencer and commentator, Rhodney Salamu, has asked President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration to start empowering the youths as promised during campaign.

The fearless social media influencer Salamu made the sentiments through a video clip making rounds on the social media platforms such as whatsapp and facebook. He said Chakwera must come up with policies aimed at empowering the youths.

According to Salamu, it is disheartening to note the youths in the country, which constituents more than half of the total population and majority of them are graduates, are unemployed hence Chakwera promised the employment.

“It is pathetic to see that Chakwera and his Tonse agents are not concerned with the welfare of the young people in the country, he {Chakwera} promised the youth decent jobs but that was just an empty promise,” said Salamu

He also condemned President Chakwera for hiring old people at state house and top government positions leaving the youths behind who are said to be the leaders of today and tomorrow.

“Instead of empowering the youth, we have seen President Chakwera recalling retired ‘old’ people into civil service and as not enough most of government tenders/contracts are also given to the same old people, Mr President, this must stop,” a visibly angry Salamu said in a video clip in our custody.

Salamu also condemned the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials for hijacking the National Economic Empowerment Fund Limited (NEEF), a government financial arm which provides business loans to youth and women in the country.

“ NEEF which is mandate to provide loans to the youths in the country to start various business has also been captured by MCP youth, as it is only giving the loans to MCP youth wing only,” he said, adding that even the amount given to the youth are not enough to start business.

Rhodney Salamu– is a social media influencer and commentator based at Monkey Bay in Mangochi district. He uses social media platforms to comment on various issues affecting the country.

