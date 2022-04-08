spot_img
First Lady Monica Chakwera Hails Dr. Joyce Banda

By Malawi Voice

First Lady Monica Chakwera has hailed former president Joyce Banda for the role she has played in fighting for women’s rights in the country.

Chakwera has said this today at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe where she is presiding over the second day of the Generation Equality Conference.

The First Lady says Malawi is on the right trajectory to attaining equality among men and women, mainly through education.

She has since called on the private sector to come in and help needy students who are failing to attain secondary education due to lack of school fees.

The event, which was launched by President Lazarus Chakwera yesterday, has attracted high-profile international dignitaries such as former president of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Vice-President of Liberia Jewel Taylor.

