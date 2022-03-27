When Chakwera and Chilima are both in South trying to outdo each other on petty…

By Regina Thindwa

This week both President and Vice President are in the Southern region trying to outdo each other.

Forget about the crop inspection and reforms tours they are preaching to you.These people are in campaign mood. Who shall have the best PR stunt for 2025, that is the aim behind all these trips.

Come to your mind that does it need the president to visit three districts in the same region to inspect crops? You and me, we know that Blantyre ADD covers both Thyolo and Chiradzulu districts. So why visiting both districts? What am trying to say is that reports from both districts can be combined and given to president Chakwera.

Up to now, I don’t know why prayers must be part of presidential public events. Everyone knows that Chakwera is a pastor and and a ‘prayerful’ person. This is his private life and has nothing to do with the people of Malawi. Don’t give us programs of someone’s personal beliefs. One day, OPC will be tempted to give us the menu he has been served with on his table. This has to stop forthwith.

The Vice President is in town as well. Doing what is known for, Reforms.

But wait a minute. Reports that he wrote to his boss about the reforms are still gathering dusts in his bosses’s office up today. So what type of reforms is he conducting and to whom does he report? After all he is just heading a minor department in OPC that the PS can as well handle. Give us a break!

Both Chakwera and Chilima are misusing taxes of the poor. This combination has been the worst so far in Malawi democracy system.

I cry for my vote!