Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera Calls For Church-Government Engagement

By Loness Gwazanga

Archbishop Mark Kambalazaza of Charismatic Reedemed Ministries International welcoming The State President , Dr Lazarus Chakwera -Photo Arkangel Tembo, Mana

Blantyre, March 27, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has called for continued engagement between the church and government for the country to realise sustainable development.

Chakwera was speaking on Sunday during a prayer service at Charismatic Redeemed Ministries International (CRMI) church in Ndirande, Blantyre.

He said continued collaboration between the church and government was a prerequisite to the country’s development since the two complement each other’s efforts of serving spiritual and physical needs of people.

The president, therefore, described founder of CRMI Church, Archbishop Dr. Mark Kambalazaza as a national asset considering that he always prays for the country and gives necessary advice to the president on the affairs of the nation.

The first couple praying at Charismatic Redeemed Ministries International-Photo Arkangel Tembo, Mana

Chakwera said if the church continues to work hand in hand with government, it would be easy for the country to achieve all its goals, including the Vision 2063.

“Dr. Kambalazaza has been my spiritual counsellor and true friend even when he told me words that I dislike to hear but were true. This should set an example to all other faith communities to foster this kind of collaboration with government,” Chakwera said.

Kambalazaza, CRMI Church founder and overseer, said there is need for Malawians to love one another for the country to achieve the Vision 2063 Agenda.

He said without love, the country cannot prosper, adding that there is no way God can bless the nation’s vision if love does not exist amongst the citizenry.

Village Head man Makata from the area charting with the State President , Dr Lazarus Chakwera after prayers-Photo Arkangel Tembo,Mana

“According to Proverbs 29 vs 18, where there is no vision, people perish. But if we are to rise up as a nation, we must love one another. Malawi has the 2063 Vision and God will bless Malawi for that. However, love is key to the development of any country,” said Kambalazaza.